Salman Yusuff Khan

Salman Yusuff Khan and Esha Gupta's hot dance will drive away your mid-week blues - Watch

It is a known fact that Salman captivates people with his dance performances, but Esha's sensuous moves will leave you mesmerised.

Salman Yusuff Khan and Esha Gupta&#039;s hot dance will drive away your mid-week blues - Watch

Mumbai: Actor-choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan and Esha Gupta, who judge dance reality show High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar, set the stage ablaze with their sizzling hot performance.

The two good-looking people danced the to the track Laal Ishq sung by Arijit singh and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

It is a known fact that Salman captivates people with his dance performances, but Esha's sensuous moves will leave you mesmerised.

The official Twitter handle of &TV shared the video and posted: "#HighFever ke stag par @SalmanYKhan aur @eshagupta2811 ne perform kiya aisa hot dance, jise dekhne ke baad sabhi ki aankhe khuli ki khuli rah gayi. Aap bhi zaroor Dekhiye #HighFever Dance Ka Naya Tevar par, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf &TV par @khan_ahmedasas @TheRaghav_Juyal (sic)."

The show aired on And TV is telecast at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan also judges the show along with Esha and Salman.

For the unversed, Salman became a household name after winning Zee TV's dance reality show Dance India Dance season 1 in 2009. He worked as a choreographer for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season 4, 5,6 and 7. Later, he appeared as a celebrity challenger in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 8 and as a celebrity participant in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9.

He shares a sweet bond with choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

Salman Yusuff KhanSalman Yusuff Khan danceEsha GuptaEsha Gupta videosHigh Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevardance videosLaal Ishq

