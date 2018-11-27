Sara Ali Khan holds famous Taimur doll on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa sets and it's a sight to behold! See pics

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to enter the world of movies with 'Kedarnath'. Director Abhishek Kapoor's ambitious venture has ticked all the right boxes as is evident from the trailer. 'Kedarnath' is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar.

The promotions of 'Kedarnath' have begun and the lead pair of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput graced the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' recently. The lensman caught Sara holding the famous Taimur Ali Khan styled doll on the show. The pictures are simply awwdorable! Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Taimur Ali Khan is a social media sensation and is loved by the paps. He is already a superstar, perhaps bigger than any of the star kids around. The shutterbugs love this munchkin totally. His pictures and videos break the internet, leaving the netizens crazy!

'Kedarnath' reportedly based on 2013 flooded which wreaked a havoc at the temple town of Kedarnath. The film will hit the screens on December 7, 2018.