Sara Ali Khan to make her Koffee With Karan debut this season

Mumbai: There were reports suggesting that Dhadak girl Janhvi Kapoor will make an appearance on her mentor Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' along with her half-brother Arjun Kapoor. Her contemporary - Sara Ali Khan too is all set to join the list of KWK debutantes this season.

The Pataudi girl, who will be launched by Johar in Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in December, may appear on the show along with her father Saif Ali Khan.

"Like Janhvi, Karan’s other protégée, Sara, will also make her big Koffee debut this season. The filmmaker has requested her and Saif to come together on the show," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Interestingly, Simmba was not the first film signed by Sara. She was approached by Abhishek Kapoor for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. The film, which is way behind its actual schedule, may release next year.

Kedarnath was about to hit theatres on November 30, but the makers have pushed its release further to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

Sara, daughter of Saif and Amrita Singh turned 23 this year. Here's congratulating her for her debut film and wishing her all the best.