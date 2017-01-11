'Sasural Simar Ka' lead Dipika Kakar QUITS the show!
New Delhi: Popular television actress Dipika Kakar aka Simar from daily soap 'Sasural Simar Ka' has finally decided to bid goodbye to the show. Yes! The latest buzz doing the rounds currently is that Simar, who also played a house fly (Makhhi) in the show of late has called it quits.
According to Times of India, Dipika has already put in her papers three months back and is currently serving her notice period. The show kickstarted in 2011 and ever since Dipika has played the lead character which gave her immense popularity and fan following.
However, earlier in 2014 there was a strong buzz that she wanted to resign but later stayed on. The Times of India report quotes a source as saying that this time it is final and Dipika is planning to concentrate on her personal life.
Interestingly, she is dating Shoaib Ibrahim, who played the lead opposite her in the same show before eventually leaving it.
Well, there has been no official statement made by the actress or by the makers as yet.
