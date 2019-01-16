हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunil Grover

Say whaat! Sunil Grover to be back on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

The two recently exchanged a chat on Twitter where Sunil wished Kapil's mother on her birthday.

Say whaat! Sunil Grover to be back on &#039;The Kapil Sharma Show&#039;?
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Sunil Grover is immensely talented and is a master of disguise. We all have witnessed his impeccable comic timing and his finesse in the craft multiple times. The classic actor, who was these days seen in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' had to take a departure from the show which went on-air for 16 episodes.

Now, on the other hand, former colleague Kapil Sharma has returned to television after a year-long break with the fresh season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and once again has topped the TRP charts.

This time, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh have also joined forces with the king of comedy. According to a report in IBTimes.com, there is a strong possibility that Sunil might be back on Kapil's show.

The two recently exchanged a chat on Twitter where Sunil wished Kapil's mother on her birthday and previously the former wished the ace comedian on his wedding.

On the work front, Sunil will next be seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' and once he completes the shoot of the film, who knows we might actually see a reunion of the two big TV stars. 

Tags:
Sunil GroverKapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowKanpur Wale KhuranasComedy show

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close