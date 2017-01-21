Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss 10' sets bring back 'Karan Arjun' memories!

New Delhi: The two of the most loved and perhaps most successful actors, Hindi film industry has ever seen—Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together on the small screens tonight. The latter is promoting his upcoming venture 'Raees' on Bhai's show 'Bigg Boss' season 10.

The viewers can't really wait to watch the biggest Khans together and their camaraderie on the show. SRK had earlier visited the reality show with co-star Kajol to promote his film 'Dilwale'.

Every time Salman and SRK come together, even if it is for a few minutes—the fans go crazy. And we can expect the same level of excitement this time around. Several pictures of the two Khan friends from the sets has gone viral on the social media.

One of the fan clubs and even Salman himself posted some cool clicks on Twitter.

Check them out here:

Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan and Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk on the sets of Bigg Boss @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/8xKXPlsUnz — Salman Khan Universe (@salmanuniv) January 20, 2017

'Raees' has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and is releasing on January 25, 2017. It will be clashing with superstar Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'. 'Bigg Boss 10' Weekend Ka Vaar episode airing tonight will see the two Bollywood biggies lighting the small screens with their presence. Are you excited?