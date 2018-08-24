हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Balaji Telefilms

Shah Rukh Khan-Ekta Kapoor announce 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot while talking about love—Watch

Ekta took to her social media handle and posted the video link.

Shah Rukh Khan-Ekta Kapoor announce &#039;Kasautii Zindagii Kay&#039; reboot while talking about love—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Fan club

New Delhi: Indian television's czarina Ekta Kapoor has always done things differently. So when the buzz about one of her biggest shows 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' heading for a reboot caught fire, it was expected that this one too will have a something edgy to offer. And guess what? None other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan came onboard to make the official announcement of the show.

Ekta took to her social media handle and posted the video link where she can be seen in a conversation with King Khan. And they get busy talking about love'. Who else than SRK to discuss love and romance?

She captioned it: Ok announcing the new Anurag and Prerna ...it’s me n @iamsrk  kidding announcing the new date #KasautiiZindagiiKay releases on 25 th September #mugshot #love #forevers JAI MATA DI

Watch:

Balaji Telefilms's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' part two features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles. Previously, in the original Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan played Prerna and Anurag Basu respectively. It made them a household name and it was one of the most watched shows on television.

The show started on October 29, 2001, and went on until February 28, 2008. So, the second part is being made after a decade. Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika won many hearts and it made an overnight star while Ronit Roy as Mr Rishab Bajaj was appreciated by the audiences.

Come September 25, 2018 and all eyes will be glued to the TV screens for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot to take over!

