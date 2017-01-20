close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Shah Rukh Khan heads to 'Bigg Boss 10' sets, will meet Salman Khan!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 17:29
Shah Rukh Khan heads to &#039;Bigg Boss 10&#039; sets, will meet Salman Khan!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen on 'Bigg Boss 10' Weekend Ka Vaar episode and he shared a picture on Twitter which clearly indicates that although he is tired yet he will head straight for the shoot.

SRK will promote his upcoming venture 'Raees' on the reality show and we really can't wait. The film stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in the lead and class actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui too will be seen playing a pivotal part.

Salman and Shah Rukh were earlier seen on the show when the latter had come with co-star Kajol to promote 'Diwale' on the show.

 

 

 

First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 17:29

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.