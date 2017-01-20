Shah Rukh Khan heads to 'Bigg Boss 10' sets, will meet Salman Khan!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen on 'Bigg Boss 10' Weekend Ka Vaar episode and he shared a picture on Twitter which clearly indicates that although he is tired yet he will head straight for the shoot.

SRK will promote his upcoming venture 'Raees' on the reality show and we really can't wait. The film stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in the lead and class actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui too will be seen playing a pivotal part.

Exhausted…phir bhi aa raha hoon. pic.twitter.com/GncqJDdVNV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 20, 2017

Salman and Shah Rukh were earlier seen on the show when the latter had come with co-star Kajol to promote 'Diwale' on the show.