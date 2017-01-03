Fireworks! Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Raees' on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 10'
New Delhi: This bit of news is surely good for the readers. The 'Karan-Arjun' saga is going to continue and we will witness the historic part II. Confused? Don't be, because the buzz has it that superstar friends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will once again be seen together on the big daddy of reality shows 'Bigg Boss'.
Yes! It's true. According to BollywoodLife.com, SRK is all set to promote his upcoming venture 'Raees' on Salman's show. The report quotes a source as saying, “He will be shooting for the weekend episodes with Salman on Friday, January 20.The duo will groove to Raees’ songs, there will be a lot of fun and games too.”
Oh boy! If this stands true then we can well imagine the fireworks this telecast is going to have. Remember last time when SRK and Kajol had graced 'Bigg Boss', the viewers went bonkers.
It will be really interesting to see the camaraderie between Salman and Shah Rukh on 'Bigg Boss 10'. We really can't wait for it to roll.
Lights, Camera, Action!
