Shah Rukh Khan's hit television show 'Circus' to be aired again!
New Delhi: We have a good news for all the television lovers. You will be amazed to know that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the idiot box, once again. No, we are not talking about any award show or reality series here. Interestingly, his hit program 'Circus' is all set to be aired once more.
It will be broadcast from February 19 at 8 pm only on Doordarshan National. The same was confirmed by the Twitter handle of the channel.
Excited much?
That's such good news....thanks @DDNational https://t.co/ELZneJPsir
— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 13, 2017
'Circus' was originally aired in 1989. It also featured Ashutosh Gowariker, Renuka Shahane and Pawan Malhotra in prominent roles. The Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah directorial revolved around a circus troupe.
