Shilpa Shinde and Salman Khan's romantic video from Dus Ka Dum goes viral-Watch

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde made an appearance on Salman Khan's popular show Dus Ka Dum along with television hunk Karan Patel. A video from the show in which Salman and Shilpa are enacting a cute romantic has gone viral on social media.

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde made an appearance on Salman Khan's popular show Dus Ka Dum along with television hunk Karan Patel. A video from the show in which Salman and Shilpa are enacting a cute romantic has gone viral on social media.

During one of the segments in the game, a dialogue was written on the screen which had to be recited in a romantic manner. Salman went closer to Shilpa and recited the famous Sunny Deol dialogue 'Tareekh Pe Tareekh Pe Tareekh' in a romantic manner. Shilpa too did the same and both of us gave us a cute moment to remember. The episode also featured Kamal Hassan as the special guest.

Check out the video shared by a fan club:

 

 

'Dus Ka Dum' is based on popular international reality game show titled 'Power Of 10'. The show which first aired in 2008, saw two successful seasons which were hosted by Sallu Bhai.

Salman has successfully hosted the current season of the game show and entertained the viewers. His plays the money game with the contestants in his own style and that makes it worth a watch.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan appeared on the show to promote his upcoming venture 'Vishwapooram 2'. The film will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Hindi and dubbed in Telugu. Kamal Haasan has written and directed the movie. It stars Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah, reprising their roles.

Haasan and Pooja were seen as guests on Salman's show. Interestingly, the former hosted debut season of Bigg Boss Tamil. 

