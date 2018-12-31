Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan spew venom against Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar

New Delhi: Television actress Dipika Kakar defeated Sreesanth to become the winner of the Bigg Boss season 12. However, some people were not happy with her win and immediately took to social media to express their displeasure. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who was a staunch supporter of Sreesanth, tweeted against Dipika. Another Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Arshi Khan too followed suit and called Dipika a "fixed winner".

Since the beginning of the season Shilpa has called Dipika "fake" and badmouthed her and Dipika's vicitory didn't go down well with her and in a series of tweets she took a dig at her,"Deepika ko pata chalega Itna rone ke baad bhi show flop thaa...khilona pakada diya."

Arshi Khan too have expressed her disappointment over Dipika's win as she wanted Sreesanth to lift the trophy. Taking to Twitter, Arshi wrote, "Kaash deepika kakkar ko koi batade itna karne par bhi show flop tha n zyaadatar log jaante nahi ki finale bhi Ho gaya lol unse deserving to romil, Deepak tha makers ki raas Leela makers jaane anyways voting ka koi scene ye clear hai in big boss."

In a nerve-racking finish, the five finalists of the season - Romil Chaudhury, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Sree Santh withstood all obstacles, proving themselves as the true champions of the season 12.