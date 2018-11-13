Shilpa Shinde blasts Vikas Gupta for using Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonwalla's lives for his show TRP

Mastermind Vikas Gupta's reality show, 'Ace of Space', which airs on MTV, made headlines after Priyanka Sharma's ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal along with Varun Sood made some shocking revelations about the former Bigg Boss contestant and even commented to his sexual orientation.

In fact, things went to an extent that Priyank decided to share his side of the story not once but twice on his social media handle. Later, the Divya Agarwal's team shared few screenshots of her chat with Priyanka's alleged girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla, wherein the latter has said some mean things about him.

In midst of all these chaos, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde blasted 'Ace Of Space' host Vikas Gupta for using people's personal lives for the TRP of his show. Recently, one of the users on Twitter asked Shilpa if Vikas was trying to gain by using Priyank and Benafsha's personal lives, to which she replied saying, "He got recognization because of me now his show is flop toh Priyank ke Naam pe TRP lana chahata hai. Kaam dene ki aukat hi nahi Hai isliye sabka kaam rokane ki koshish hi toh karta hai."

Take a look at her post here:

We are waiting for Vikas to respond to Shilpa's statement.

Last year, in Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa and Vikas remained the talk of the town among all the contestants on the show owing to their bitter-sweet relationship. Initially, the two had entered the show as rivals and Shilpa left no stone unturned to vent out her anger against him. However, with time, they became cordial to each other enmity between them appeared to take a backfoot.

At one point, the two were even linked together and fans gave them the nickname 'Shikas'. In one of the Weekend ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan had said that the show is becoming all about Shilpa and Vikas.

However, with Shilpa's latest statement on Gupta Ji, as she fondly called him, we wonder if they will lock horns again!