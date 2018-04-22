Shilpa Shinde tweets porn video, gets slammed by Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan, beau Rocky Jaiswal

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is back in limelight. The actress has stormed a controversy by sharing a porn video link on her official Twitter handle. And she has been slammed by none other than her show co-contestant Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

It all started last year when an MMS clip was circulated where a girl resembling Shilpa Shinde was shown in a compromising position. Shilpa faced a hard time due to the mistaken identity and the lady even spoke about it during her stint in the controversial reality show. Then, Shilpa had accused producer and another co-contestant Vikas Gupta for the person behind leaking the video so as to defame her.

Shilpa, who is now hosting 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' with comedian Sunil Grover, posted a tweet where she shared a video link from a pronographic site, writing, "Plz see this u will get to know. Jinhe koi kaam dhanda nahi hai woh logo ki zindagi iss tarah se barbaad karne ki koshish karte hai. Yeh hai woh original ladki ka video jo Shilpa Shinde Ka MMS leak hua hai, aisa bola ja raha hai. (sic)."

However, her tweet landed her in a controversy after her haters Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal trolled her for sharing a porn video on her social media platform.

Slamming Shilpa, Rocky posted a tweet, "@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she’s the imposter u claim why don’t u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb?."

Hina was quick to join in the conversation and accuse Shilpa of being irresponsible. In her tweet, she said, "Also how do u or any of us can prove that d woman in the video was aware tht she was going to be showcased on any porn sites? This is heights of irresponsibility! As u claim being a victim of such acts u shud hav never done this! I don't care what fans do or say but THIS IS WRONG!(sic)."

However, Shilpa, in a series of tweets, got back to all her haters, saying, "Thank u Jo mujhe support Kar rahe Hain. Those who think am wrong, where were u, when such wrong videos made viral. apne defence mein kuch nahi bol sakti kya? Media took no time in making it viral that time, where r they today? Thanks SM for giving me platform to speak the truth."