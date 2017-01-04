Shraddha Kapoor comes with her 'Jaanu' Aditya Roy Kapur on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'—See pics

New Delhi: Comedy king Kapil Sharma's celebrity chat show is one of the most visited shows on television where Bollywood stars love to pay attendance. The Kapil Sharma Show is possibly the best platform for not only promoting upcoming movies but also any venture for celebs these days.

The audiences love to laugh out loud while Kapil and team crack wise jokes. So, it was only expected that Jaanus will also make an appearance together. Confused? Well, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur recently shot for 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and the pictures have gone viral.

The adorable looking reel couple were there to promote their upcoming venture 'OK Jaanu'. The looked gorgeous on and we can't really wait for the episode to telecast. 'OK Jaanu' has been directed by Shaad Ali and is produced by Mani Ratnam and Dharma Productions.

The film is an official remake of Tamil superhit by Mani Ratnam 'OK Kanmani' starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles. It is set for release on January 13, 2017.

