Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari aka Prerna from 'Kausautii Zindagi Kay' has something interesting to say about reboot—Watch

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan in lead roles.

Shweta Tiwari aka Prerna from &#039;Kausautii Zindagi Kay&#039; has something interesting to say about reboot—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari became the household name after she was seen playing the character of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The Balaji Telefilms production's show was hugely popular amongst the telly viewers and gave us Shweta, an incredible actress.

The makers have now announced the reboot of the original and that created a storm online with fans expressing their happiness over the news. Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan will reportedly be playing lead roles in the drama.

Now, a fan club of the show shared a small video clip where Shweta aka the original Prerna from the show can be seen talking about the part 2. She even praised how beautiful Erica is and how this time the actress will be watching the show like the audience.

Watch it here:

The show originally had Urvashi Dholakia in the role of Komolika and gave her immense popularity. Hina will be seen stepping into her big shoes.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, and Ronit Roy in lead roles. Urvashi Dholakia and Geetanjali Tikekar played the main antagonists in the daily soap which was on air from October 29, 2001 – February 28, 2008.

The buzz is also strong that none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan will turn narrator for the show. He will do a voiceover for this much-awaited remake of the show. SRK will introduce and present the lead characters of the show.

So, now are you excited to watch this one?

 

 

Shweta TiwariPrernaKausautii Zindagi KayKausautii Zindagi Kay 2Shah Rukh KhanEkta KapoorBalaji Telefilms

