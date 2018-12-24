Shweta Tiwari asks voters to make her on-screen son Karanvir Bohra as Bigg Boss 12 winner

Mumbai: As reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' reaches finale, television actress and former 'Bigg Boss' winner Shweta Tiwari on Monday urged her fans and the audience to shower their love upon actor Karanvir Bohra, who is currently inside the 'Bigg Boss 12' house as a contestant.

Shweta, who shares a good rapport with Karanvir and also his wife Teejay Sidhu, requested voters to show their support towards Karanvir and make him emerge as the winner of this season.

Sharing a photo with Karanvir on Instagram, Shweta wrote, "KV (Karanvir)...! He use to always tell me 'mommy' , the best part about life is every morning you have a new opportunity to become a happier version of yourself! And he proved this in "Big Boss" house..! KV my Baby ... You have made me immensely proud since the day I have met you and especially since the time you have entered 'Big Boss'.

Please everyone show your love and support to this amazing person and let him return as a Winner."

It is to be noted that Shweta and Karanvir have worked together in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagi Ki', where the 38-year-old actress played mother to Karanvir, 36.