Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak was offered Prerna's role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot

New Delhi: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor is back with one of her most popular shows 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. The reboot will star Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles. Now that we know all of this already, but what not many are aware of is the fact that the titular role of Prerna was first offered to original Prerna aka Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak.

Surprised? Well, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shweta revealed that her daughter was offered to play the lead role of Prerna. She said, “Yes, I would have told her to go ahead and do it. In fact, everybody was saying, even from Balaji that she should do it. It was she who said ‘No Mom, I don’t think I can do a daily soap and work day in and day out. I cannot do that at this point in time’. And not only Kasautii, many other television shows were offered to her, she said no to every show. She said ‘Right now I don’t want to do it. Even if I have to do it, then I’ll do it later’.”

Talking further about her daughter, Shweta said, “I never force anything on her or tell her what to do. She’s a very intelligent girl. She wants to be an actress; she has already decided that if she will do anything in her life then it will be related to this industry. But, she’s the one who takes her own call and says no or yes to projects.”

In the original 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan played Prerna and Anurag Basu respectively. It made them a household name and it was one of the most watched shows on television.

The show started on October 29, 2001, and went on until February 28, 2008. So, the second part is being made in a decade. Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika won many hearts and it made an overnight star while Ronit Roy as Mr Rishab Bajaj was appreciated by the audiences.

Come September 25, 2018, and all eyes will be glued to the TV screens for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot to take over!