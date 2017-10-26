Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Shyam Rangeela's mimicry of PM Narendra Modi goes viral—Watch

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge saw one of its most talked about episodes, finally! Comedian Shyam Rangeela mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the show as part of his stage act and guess what? It left everyone in splits.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 14:09 PM IST
Comments |
Shyam Rangeela&#039;s mimicry of PM Narendra Modi goes viral—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The Great Indian Laughter Challenge saw one of its most talked about episodes, finally! Comedian Shyam Rangeela mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the show as part of his stage act and guess what? It left everyone in splits.

Since then, the video clipping has gone viral and is widely circulated on the social media. The TV show has Akshay Kumar as the comedy master while ace stand-up faces such as Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal turn mentors respectively.

Watch the viral video here and do check out audience reactions:

Elli AvrRam hosts the comedy show on Star Plus. 

Tags:
RangeelaNarendra ModiAkshay Kumarshyam rangeelamodi mimicryThe Great Indian Laughter ChallengeViral videoPM Modi
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 11, Day 24 written updates: Dhinchak Pooja and Hina Khan in tears

Trending