Shyam Rangeela's mimicry of PM Narendra Modi goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: The Great Indian Laughter Challenge saw one of its most talked about episodes, finally! Comedian Shyam Rangeela mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the show as part of his stage act and guess what? It left everyone in splits.

Since then, the video clipping has gone viral and is widely circulated on the social media. The TV show has Akshay Kumar as the comedy master while ace stand-up faces such as Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal turn mentors respectively.

Watch the viral video here and do check out audience reactions:

Elli AvrRam hosts the comedy show on Star Plus.