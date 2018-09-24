हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Will Mauli walk out of Kunal's life?

In the new promo, we can see Kunal telling Nandini that his relationship with her is pure and that they will begin a new journey together. 

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Will Mauli walk out of Kunal&#039;s life?
Pic courtesy: TV show still.

Mumbai: The makers of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka will reportedly come up with new twists and turns. Viewers will wonder how the story would shape up, and what may happen to Kunal and Mauli's marriage.

The upcoming episodes may disappoint Kunal - Mauli's fans. In Friday's episode, after devastated Mauli reaches the hospital to see her husband Kunal (who has met with an accident) she finds Nandini by his bedside. Nandini is furious with the Doctor and tells him to bring Kunal back to consciousness. This is when Mauli realises how madly Nandini has fallen in love with Kunal. 

Just when she musters the courage to face the situation, she is heart-broken to see Kunal leaving with Nandini. This week, we may see Mauli taking a big step to put an end to this drama. She may file for divorce to free Kunal from the marriage because she feels he no longer loves her. She believes that Nandini has replaced her in Kunal's life and hence she makes up her mind to go the legal way.

Moreover, in the new promo, we can see Kunal telling Nandini that his relationship with her is pure and that they will begin a new journey together. Does this mean that Kunal is ready to end his marriage with Mauli?

Let's wait and watch.

Tags:
Silsila Badalte Rishton KaDrashti DhamiAditi SharmaShakti AroraAbhinav Shukla

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close