हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Will Nandini convince Mauli to forgive Kunal?

Both Kunal and Nandini are guilt-ridden for having cheated on Mauli, who has been a great wife and a true friend.  

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Will Nandini convince Mauli to forgive Kunal?
Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has taken an interesting turn. The show which stars Shakti Arora (as Kunal Malhotra), Aditi Dev Sharma (as Mauli Malhotra) and Drashti Dhami (as Nandini Rajdeep Thakur) has high-voltage drama in store and viewers can expect some unimaginable twists in the plot.

Kunal and Nandini (who is married to Rajdeep Thakur, played by Abhinav Shukla) fall in love with each other. After making desperate attempts to curb their emotions, they succumb to their feelings and find love out of marriage.

When Kunal and Nandini's love affair gets exposed in front of Mauli, she is left completely disillusioned as she had unshakable faith in her husband and her best friend. But people who she trusted the most ended up breaking her trust and heart.

Both Kunal and Nandini are guilt-ridden for having cheated on Mauli, who has been a great wife and a true friend.

Rajdeep, who has always treated Nandini as his property takes revenge on her by causing harm to Kunal. Nandini, who is already guilty of having ruined her friend's life and marriage, wants to convince Mauli to accept Kunal back in her life.

There is a string buzz suggesting that Nandini may take a drastic step to seek forgiveness from Mauli.

What will Nandini do to win Mauli's trust again? Will Mauli forgive Kunal and accept him in her life again?

Let's wait and watch.

Tags:
Silsila Badalte Rishton KaShakti AroraAditi Dev SharmaDrashti DhamiAbhinav Shukla

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close