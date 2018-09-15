हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Will the show take a two-year leap?

Mauli (Aditi) who is married to Kunal (Shakti) for over three years, is heartbroken after seeing her husband with her best friend Nandini (Drashti).

Mumbai: Latest reports suggest that popular TV show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka starring Shakti Arora, Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma may take a two-year leap. The actors and the makers haven't yet made any official announcement, but strong buzz suggests that the story will unfold with new twists and turns.

Mauli (Aditi) who is married to Kunal (Shakti) for over three years, is heartbroken after seeing her husband with her best friend Nandini (Drashti). She confronts Kunal and asks him why he cheated on her. Guilt-ridden Kunal, who has no convincing reply, remains quiet.

Yamini (Kunal's mother - played by Jaya Bhattacharya) slaps Kunal and throws him out of the house for breaking Mauli's faith and the institution of marriage.

Nandini, who is as much guilty as Kunal, feels shattered for having ruined her friend's life. She reaches Maiili's home to seek forgiveness. But will Mauli forgive Kunal and Nandini?

For the unversed, Nandini, a victim of domestic violence had a failed marriage with Rajdeep Thakur (Abhinav Shukla). With Mauli and Kunal's help, she musters the courage to stand against her beast-like husband and decides to get separated from him legally. But Rajdeep is too mean to set her free. He is hell-bent on making her life even more miserable. 

Mauli had warned Nandini against Rajdeep seven years back. She did not want her friend to marry a characterless man like Rajdeep. But back then, Nandini chose Rajdeep over Mauli and ended up marrying him, only to realise later that she had committed the biggest mistake of her life by ignoring Mauli's advice.

After seven long years, when destiny reunites the long-lost friends, Mauli forgives her friend and embraces her again. She goes out of her way to help traumatised Nandini and even gives her shelter at her home. 
But does Nandini deserve Mauli's friendship? Will Mauli forgive her for breaking her home? Will Kunal stay with Nandini after being disowned by his family?

Only time will tell. 

Silsila Badalte Rishton KaShakti AroraDrashti DhamiAditi SharmaAbhinav ShuklaKunNan

