Badrinath Ki Dulhania

So You Think You Can Dance contestants dance to Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's 'Badri Ki Dulhania' song—Watch

The video was shared on YouTube by 'So You Think You Can Dance' handle.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood songs and energetic dance moves have always been admired globally. Not just the crazy desi fan following likes to groove to the beats of blockbuster B-Town songs but also videshi fans can't keep away from it.

Well, a popular American dance reality show 'So You Think You Can Dance' contestants Magda & Darius grooved to the peppy title track of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and we must say it's kickass.

The video was shared on YouTube by 'So You Think You Can Dance' handle and it certainly calls for a repeat watch.

Watch it here:

Isn't it simply amazing? Well, right from their moves to costume to expressions—everything is bang on! The contestant jodi has done full justice to the foot-tapping Bollywood dance number.

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' title track featured Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. It happens to be the second instalment of the hit franchise Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which released in 2014.

We really wanna to see what Varun and Alia have to say about this contestant jodi's dance performance?

 

Badrinath Ki DulhaniaVarun DhawanAlia BhattSo you think you can danceamerican dance showBollywood dance

