'Suits' to get Japanese remake

Los Angeles: A Japanese version of legal drama "Suits" is set to hit television screens in October.

Fuji TV network has signed a deal with NBCUniversal International Formats for a 11-part hour-long series to be produced in collaboration with the network's subsidiary Kyodo Television, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have been a true Suits fan since I saw the scene where Harvey meets Mike, and it made me dream of one day creating a Japanese version," said Hiroyuki Goto, drama producer at Fuji TV.

It will star popular actor Yuji Oda in Gabriel Macht's role of mentor Harvey Spector and actor and musician Yuto Nakajima in Patrick J. Adam's role of Mike Ross.

The American show starred Meghan Markle, with Katherine Heigl coming on board once Markle left the series.

"'Suits' remains one of the most popular TV series in the US, so we are delighted to further extend the brand across Asia," said Ana Langenberg, Senior Vice President of formats and production at NBCUniversal International Formats.