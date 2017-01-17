Sunil Grover does a ‘Raees’ a la Shah Rukh Khan! See PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood heavyweight Shah Rukh Khan will make his presence felt on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote his upcoming film ‘Raees’.

The hunk of a superstar was on the sets of the super-hit show and had a rocking time as always. Ace comedians – Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and the team of TKSS, who master the art of tickling people’s funny bone, must have made ‘Raees’ witness a laugh riot!

Sunil, who essays Dr. Mashhoor Gulati, did a ‘Raees’ a la Shah Rukh Khan.

Here are some of the images from the sets of the show:

Feeling Raees and how pic.twitter.com/DM9r2CRcui — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) 16 January 2017

Mera bhai @Nawazuddin_S such a fine actor, friend and human. All the best for Raees! pic.twitter.com/JezBW2hlM8 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) 16 January 2017

Slated to release on January 25, ‘Raees’ directed by Rahul Dholakia launches Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in Bollywood.