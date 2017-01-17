Sunil Grover does a ‘Raees’ a la Shah Rukh Khan! See PICS
Mumbai: Bollywood heavyweight Shah Rukh Khan will make his presence felt on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote his upcoming film ‘Raees’.
The hunk of a superstar was on the sets of the super-hit show and had a rocking time as always. Ace comedians – Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and the team of TKSS, who master the art of tickling people’s funny bone, must have made ‘Raees’ witness a laugh riot!
Sunil, who essays Dr. Mashhoor Gulati, did a ‘Raees’ a la Shah Rukh Khan.
Here are some of the images from the sets of the show:
Feeling Raees and how pic.twitter.com/DM9r2CRcui
— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) 16 January 2017
Mera bhai @Nawazuddin_S such a fine actor, friend and human. All the best for Raees! pic.twitter.com/JezBW2hlM8
— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) 16 January 2017
Here we are #Raees on #TKSS @iamsrk @preeti_simoes @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/xsSQPuK4gy
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 16 January 2017
Here we go #Raees on #TKSS @preeti_simoes @iamsrk @haanjichandan pic.twitter.com/cdkTbrmrKF
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 16 January 2017
Here we go #Raees on #TKSS @preeti_simoes @iamsrk @WhoSunilGrover pic.twitter.com/og4tNfHxas
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 16 January 2017
Here we go #Raees on #TKSS @preeti_simoes @iamsrk @kikusharda pic.twitter.com/Sy1AVFHyCQ
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 16 January 2017
Here we go #Raees on #TKSS @preeti_simoes @iamsrk @sumona24 pic.twitter.com/UuHZ0sZnhV
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 16 January 2017
Here we go #Raees on #TKSS @preeti_simoes @iamsrk @kingaliasgar pic.twitter.com/n60u7g0rpL
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 16 January 2017
Here we go #Raees on #TKSS @preeti_simoes @iamsrk @mishrasugandha pic.twitter.com/CGM2vsE330
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 16 January 2017
Slated to release on January 25, ‘Raees’ directed by Rahul Dholakia launches Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in Bollywood.
