Attention! Sunil Grover to be back on a comedy show?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 08:31
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Ace comedian Sunil Grover, who is a master of disguise when it comes to playing various characters on stage is ready to entertain his fans once again. After leaving Kapil Sharma's show midway, a lot was said about Sunil's future projects.

However, the latest buzz right now is that he might soon be seen in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. According to a Times Of India report, the show is gearing up to be back with Akshay Kumar and Swedish beauty Elli Avram has been taken on board as the host.

But now it seems the makers are having second thoughts. The report quotes a source as saying, “It's a laughter show and we have had screen test and rehearsals with our mentors and host Elli. We now feel she doesn't fit the bill and isn't able to pull off Hindi as required for the show. We're now in talks with Sunil Grover and working on dates. If all goes well, we will have him as the host."

The classic laughter show will have some cool mentors such as Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal.

