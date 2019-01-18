Sunil Grover to return to The Kapil Sharma Show? Preeti Simoes reveals

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma made a much-needed comeback on television with 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The year has been favorable for him both professionally and personally as the actor-comedian got married to his childhood sweetheart Gini Chatrath. Meanwhile, rumor mills were abuzz that his friend-turned-foe Sunil Grover might join his show soon. However, Preeti Simoes, a close aide of Sunil has a different story to tell.

Sunil Grover, who was these days seen in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' had to take a departure from the show which went on-air for 16 episodes. The two recently exchanged a chat on Twitter where Sunil wished Kapil's mother on her birthday and previously the former wished the ace comedian on his wedding.

However, dismissing the rumors, Preeti told an entertainment daily, "Sunil is already pre-occupied with the shooting of his film with Salman and Katrina and I don't think taking up any other show in the middle of it will be possible for him. In fact, we need dates from him to wrap up the last chunk of Kanpur Wale Khurana and he doesn't have time at all. It is getting very difficult for us to get a date from him for the last schedule."

On the work front, Sunil will next be seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' and once he completes the shoot of the film, who knows we might actually see a reunion of the two big TV stars.