Sunny Leone does a 'Laila' with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss 10'! Pic proof

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 13:37
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be entertaining the fans with their joint act on latter's popular reality show, 'Bigg Boss' season 10. While several fan clubs have gone crazy posting pictures from the sets on the internet, 'Laila' from 'Raees' too posted one on Twitter.

Are you confused? Well, be not because we are talking about none other than former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and now 'Raees' ki Laila Sunny Leone. Yes! If you thought that Weekend Ka Vaar episode is just going to be a Karan-Arjun reunion, think again.

Sunny Leone, who has performed a special number 'Laila' in Shah Rukh's upcoming venture 'Raees' will be seen shaking a leg or two with both the Khans on 'Bigg Boss 10'. Imagine what fun it must be!

Sunny shared the picture on Twitter where we can see her dashing hubby Daniel Weber giving her company on the sets.

SRK will be seen in and as 'Raees' in the flick which is releasing on January 25, 2017—the same day Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' is opening as well.

 

 

