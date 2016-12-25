Sunny Leone, hubby Daniel Weber spill Christmas spirit over 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma's popular television program 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is all set to get drenched in the festive colours of Christmas. You will be amazed to know that diva Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber will be appearing on the show, which will be telecasted on December 25 this year.

The 35-year-old actress has recorded the episode already. And, in order to build up the excitement, here we bring you some of the most interesting pictures from its shoot.

Have a look:

On the professional front, the 'Jism 2' star is breaking the Internet with her recently released video of the song 'Laila Main Laila' from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release 'Raees'.

The video has now successfully garnered more than 33 million hits on YouTube.