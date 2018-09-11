हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone reveals her favourite song from ‘Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone’

The second season of Datt’s ‘Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone’, is slated to premiere on September 18. 

Sunny Leone reveals her favourite song from ‘Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone’

New Delhi: Sunny Leone, who is playing herself in the ZEE5 web series ‘Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone’, which traces Sunny’s journey from a girl-next-door to an international celebrity, revealed her most favourite song from the series today.

Titled ‘I Promise’, the song features Sunny tying the knot with her husband Daniel Weber in an Indo-Jewish ceremony. Sharing the love ballad on Twitter, an elated Sunny wrote, “I can’t tell you what this song means to me and the emotions of this entire song. Thank you @adidatt for making this my all-time favourite song since I have been here in India.”

Aditya Datt, who has directed the web series, also shared, “The moments I wanted to capture in the song was very crucial to me in terms of storytelling. Also to portray two different rituals merging in one another seamlessly, the feeling, the look and the clothes complementing one another, for example Sunny’s bridal outfit, which could have been a total misfit in a Jew wedding, my wife Chandni Datt and her partner Krupali Chaudhry cracked it for me by making it simple but elegant which looks beautiful and complements both the ceremonies.”

The second season of Datt’s ‘Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone’, is slated to premiere on September 18. 

Tags:
Sunny LeoneKarenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny LeoneZEE5Aditya Datt

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close