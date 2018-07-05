हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 2500 episodes, clocks a decade

Lead actress Disha Vakani, who plays Jethalal Champaklal Gada's wife Daya, took to Instagram to share her ecstasy over the completion of 2500 episodes of the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 2500 episodes, clocks a decade
Pic courtesy: @disha.vakani (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of Indian television's most popular shows - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - has completed over 2500 episodes and has been on the air since July 28, 2008. In the next few days, the show will turn a ten-year-old sitcom on Indian TV.

Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on Late Gujarati columnist/writer Taarak Mehta's Duniya Ne Undha Chashma for a weekly magazine Chitralekha.

With actors like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal Champaklal Gada), Disha Vakani (Daya Jethalal Gada), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is a complete family entertainer.

Lead actress Disha Vakani, who plays Jethalal Champaklal Gada's wife Daya, took to Instagram to share her ecstasy over the completion of 2500 episodes of the show.

She is currently on maternity leave but still connected to the team of TMKOC.

The blockbuster show has thus become India's longest running sitcom.

TMKOC is about the neighbours residing at Gokuldham Cooperative society. A number of families co-exist happily and share great warmth and love for each other. There are people from various cultural backgrounds and the show beautifully depicts the diverse cultures of India.

The show won the “Longest Running Comedy Show” award and declared rightfully so by the Limca Book of World Records.

Here's wishing the TMKOC team hearty congratulations.

Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episodesTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah charactersTaarak MehtaDuniya Ne Undha ChashmaGujarati actors

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close