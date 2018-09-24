Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben charges whopping amount for a comeback?

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Pic courtesy: @disha.vakani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who has been on maternity leave since the last few months of 2017, is all set to return to the show. This will make fans of the cutest Bhabhi of Indian TV happy.

Dayaben's return to the sets of the show will also make the cast and crew glad. But if the latest reports are anything to go by, Disha has hiked her fee. 

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Disha agreed to make a comeback if the makers agreed to some of her terms and conditions. Disha, who was previously paid Rs 1.25 Lakh/episode, has quoted Rs.1.50 Lakh/episode. Moreover, she would work between11 am to 6 pm for 15 days a month, the report suggests.

Disha, who is married to Mayur Padia, delivered a baby girl in November last year. They have named their daughter Stuti. 

Disha is a popular theatre artiste in Gujarat. She has done plays like Kamal Patel v/s Dhamal Patel and Lali Lila. She has also done supporting roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas and Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar. Interestingly, both the films had Aishwarya Rai as the main lead. She has also been a part of Aamir Khan's Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Priyanka Chopra's Love Story 2050.

But Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (which began on July 28, 2008) made her a popular celebrity. The show based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by late columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta. She is paired with actor Dilip Joshi in the show which has been on the air for a decade now.

