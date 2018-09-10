हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here's when Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani may return to the show

Disha Vakani has been on maternity leave since November last year.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here&#039;s when Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani may return to the show
Pic courtesy: @disha.vakani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Fans of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been eagerly looking forward to seeing Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani back on the show. The actress, who plays the adorable character, has been on maternity leave since November last year.

The latest about the actress is that she is expected to resume shooting for the show in a couple of months time. And this is good news for fans of the actress.

According to a report in TOI, the producer of TMKOC has said that talks with Disha are on, and she is likely to return to the show in the next few months.

Disha, who is married to Mayur Padia,  is a popular theatre artiste in Gujarat. She has done plays like Kamal Patel v/s Dhamal Patel and Lali Lila. She has also done supporting roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas and Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar. Interestingly, both the films had Aishwarya Rai as the main lead. She has also been a part of Aamir Khan's Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Priyanka Chopra's Love Story 2050.

But Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (which began on July 28, 2008) made her a popular celebrity. The show is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by late columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta. She is paired with actor Dilip Joshi (who plays the protagonist Jethalal Champaklal Gada).

Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahDaya BhabhiDaya BenDisha VakaniTMKOC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close