Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Nirmal Soni the new Dr Hathi?

Mumbai: The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have reportedly roped in actor Nirmal Soni to step into the shoes of Dr Hathi, one of the most loveable characters of the show.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Soni was approached by the makers of the show a week back to essay Dr Hathi's part, and he has agreed to be a part of it.

Going by the report, Dr Hathi's character will be re-introduced during the Ganesh Chaturthi special episode.

Soni will be replacing Kavi Kumar Azad, who breathed his last on July 9 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which began on July 28, 2008, is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by late columnist/journalist Taarak Mehta for a weekly magazine Chitralekha. It has completed over 2500 episodes.

With actors like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal Champaklal Gada), Disha Vakani (Daya Jethalal Gada), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is a complete family entertainer.

TMKOC is about the neighbours residing at Gokuldham Cooperative society. A number of families co-exist happily and share great warmth and love for each other. There are people from various cultural backgrounds and the show beautifully depicts the diverse cultures of India.

The show won the “Longest Running Comedy Show” award and declared rightfully so by the Limca Book of World Records.