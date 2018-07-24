हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kavi kumar azad

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team cancels 10-year celebration after the untimely demise of Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hansraj Hathi

May his soul rest in peace!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team cancels 10-year celebration after the untimely demise of Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hansraj Hathi
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The popular actor on television Kavi Kumar Azad, better known as Dr Hansraj Hathi on the hit sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' breathed his last on July 9, 2018. His sudden demise sent a shock wave across his the television and film fraternity.

An ocean of fans gathered to pay their last respects and were left teary-eyed. Several television and film actors mourned his death and paid their last respects. One of the co-actors Mun Mun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' got emotional and even shared a glimpse of the last shot of Kavi Kumar Azad from the show on the Instagram story.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, the team of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has cancelled the celebrations marking their successful run for 10 long years. Neela Telefilms will be completing a decade on July 28, 2018, but as a mark of tribute and respect to late Kavi Kumar Azad, the team has decided to cancel all celebrations.

There will be a puja organised on the sets that day but no other celebration will take place, reportedly.

Earlier, after learning about the famous actor's death, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team had cancelled the shoot that day at Film City, Mumbai.

Kavi had been associated with the show for the longest time and his character of Dr Hansraj Hathi was loved by the audiences across all age groups. Besides, he also did a few cameos in movies as well. He was a part of Aamir Khan's 'Mela' and 'Funtoosh'.

May his soul rest in peace!

Tags:
kavi kumar azadDr Hansraj HathiTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahkavi kumar azad deaddr hansraj hathi dead

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close