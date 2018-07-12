हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kavi kumar azad

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hansraj Hathi's last shot for show will make you teary-eyed—Check

The actor's sudden demise sent a shock wave across the television and film fraternity.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: One of the most loved actors from the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hansraj Hathi breathed his last on July 9, 2018, at a Mumbai hospital.

The actor's sudden demise sent a shock wave across the television and film fraternity. His fans too were left teary-eyed after learning about his death. The renowned actor reportedly had been unwell for past few days and was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road, Mumbai where he breathed his last.

Several television and film actors mourned his death and paid their last respects. One of the co-actors Mun Mun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' got emotional and shared a glimpse of the last shot of Kavi Kumar Azad from the show.

She shared it on Instagram as her story.

Here's a screen grab of it:

      

Mun Mun also posted a long heartfelt note along with pictures. She captioned it as: “THIS IS HOW WE REMEMBER YOU and WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU.

One of the cleanest soul, the most jovial, happy person who would greet everyone with a huge smile in the morning. We could hear you sing from a distance and would know that you have arrived . Someone , who was just unbelievably cute with the way he spoke and a genuine well wisher. Always a huge smile on his face no matter what...

Words fail to describe what we feel today. There was not a single person on the set today who didn't have tears in their eyes. We didn't know we would be in for such a RUDE SHOCK today. Still trying to come to terms with the loss especially when we all just shot a scene together yesterday.

Remembering the last BANTER that we all had while shooting...We only, only AND only have sweet memories of you that brings a smile on our faces even on this grey day. Too many cute conversations, teasing and laughter.

I HOPE YOU REST IN PEACE Hathi bhai. You left for your heavenly abode TODAY. You're one of the nicest soul one could have known in their life. I was lucky to know you and forever thankful to you for sharing your special sindhi parathas with me.. Too numb and shocked.

#restinpeace #RIP #TMKOC

 

After learning about the famous actor's death, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team reportedly cancelled the shoot that day at Film City, Mumbai. He was 46.

Kavi had been associated with the show for the longest time and his character of Dr Hansraj Haathi was loved by the audiences across all age groups. Besides, he also did a few cameos in movies as well. He was a part of Aamir Khan's 'Mela' and 'Funtoosh'.

May his soul rest in peace!

