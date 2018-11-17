Teejay Sidhu's letter to Bigg Boss backfires, Salman Khan vows to never interact with Karanvir Bohra on the show-Watch

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, Salman Khan who hosts Bigg Boss 12 has vowed to never interact with Karanvir Bohra after his wife Teejay Sidhu wrote an open letter to the makers of Bigg Boss for repeatedly humiliating her husband on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In a promo shared by the Colors channel, Salman Khan can be heard saying that he would not interact with Karanvir ever again.

Watch the video:

However, a helpless Karanvir can be seen apologizing to Salman on behalf of his wife.

Earlier, Teejay wrote an open letter to the makers and shared it on Twitter. The caption read: “It's okay to joke around and tease someone, but there comes a point when a person may be feeling genuinely upset. He may smile, but it doesn't mean he's happy, it just means he is trying not to show his pain. @karanvirbohra #BiggBoss12”

Karanvir has been at loggerheads with cricketer Sreesanth inside the house as their equation has soured over the past few weeks. Earlier, the two shared a thick bond.

'Bigg Boss 12' is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and this year marks his 9th consecutive year in a row.