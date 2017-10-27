Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Tejasswi Prakash undergoes rigorous training for show

As per the narrative of the show, Diya, on account of her promise, is the protector of Ratan Maan Singh (played by Rohit Suchanti), wherein it is her responsibility to defend him against all dangers. 

IANS| Last Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 08:07 AM IST
Mumbai: Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who plays Diya in Rishta Likhengey Hum Naya, is spending extensive hours at the gym to get in the right shape for the TV show.

As per the narrative of the show, Diya, on account of her promise, is the protector of Ratan Maan Singh (played by Rohit Suchanti), wherein it is her responsibility to defend him against all dangers.

There are multiple action sequences involved.

"I have always been a fitness freak and from the past few months, I have been hitting the gym regularly. I have presently been working out rigorously every day for almost two hours which has helped me to lose body fat and gain an impressive muscle tone," Tejasswi said in a statement.

"Also, while shooting for 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya', I have been performing different kinds of action sequences such as camel riding, archery etc. My extensive workout regime has worked wonders for me," she added.

