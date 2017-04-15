Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar of ‘Swaragini’ fame paired opposite 10-year- old in new show!

Mumbai: Here’s good news for fans of Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar. The actress who essayed the role of Ragini in ‘Swaragini’ is all set to return to the small screen with Shashi Sumeet Productions’ new show.

Titled ‘Pahredaar Piya Ki’, the new show will see Tejaswi in a Rajasthani avatar once again. Interestingly, the plot of the show has reportedly been inspired by Anil Kapoor – Sridevi’s ‘Lamhe’.

A 10-year-old boy has been paired opposite Tejaswi. According to Bollywoodlife.com, child artist Afaan Khan will reprise the role of Anil Kapoor in the show based on a love story a boy who falls in love with a woman much older to him.

The show has gone on floors in Udaipur and a set will be created in Mumbai later.

It’s a bold concept for TV and it would be interesting to see how the audiences receive the show.

Here’s wishing Tejaswi and the team of ‘Pahredaar Piya Ki’ all the best.