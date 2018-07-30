हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chahatt Khanna

Television actress Chahatt Khanna facing trouble in her second marriage?

The speculations about the trouble in her marriage began to take place after she posted a snap on Instagram with her kids along with the hashtag #single mom. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Chahatt Khanna, who rose to fame with 'Kumkum' and 'Bade Achche Lagte Hai' seems to be having trouble in her second marriage. If reports are to be believed, Chahatt is reportedly going through a patch in her marriage and all does not seem to be well between her and her husband. 

Chahatt bid her goodbye to her acting career after she settled down with Farhan Mirza in 2013. She is blessed with two adorable daughters - Zohar and Amaira. The speculations about the trouble in her marriage began to take place after she posted a snap on Instagram with her kids along with the hashtag #single mom. 

Her caption left several social media users wondering why she wrote that since she has been happily married for a while now. 

Chahatt Khanna

Apparently, everything seemed fine between Chahatt and her husband Farhan as they went on a holiday together a few weeks ago. However, she shared a post on her birthday, which seemed that she wasn't happy. 

Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "When life goes beyond darkness, it's comes out to be powerful.... there is no fear of darkness left, this 2crt beautiful diamond on my hand by @kakadiyagroup this ring has made my bday so special . #celebritystyle #collaborations #chahattkhanna #diamonds #ring #diamondring #beauty #beautybloggers #fashionblogger #indianactress #indianwear #instafood #jewelry." - (sic)

For the unversed, the 32-year-actress was the victim of severe domestic abuse in her first marriage with Bharat Narsinghani. Chahatt began dating him when she was only 16 and tied the knot two years later. However, the duo parted ways with each other only a couple of months later. 

In 2013, she married Farhan, who is a businessman son of writer Shah Rukh Mirza. After giving birth to her first child in September 2016, the couple welcomed their second child together, a year later in 2017. 

