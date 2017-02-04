The Kapil Sharma Show: Dance, masti and laughter pangs with 'Kaabil' Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam!
New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan's recently releases film 'Kaabil' has been getting rave reviews from the classes and masses alike. The film is minting huge moolah at the box office despite facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees'.
Hrithik and the entire 'Kaabil' Team visited the famous comedy show on television—The Kapil Sharma Show and the pictures from the sets soon went viral. Ace comedian cum actor Kapil Sharma's show has become synonymous with celebrities one-stop destination for film promotion.
Dance music masti.all #Kaabil r coming together tonight @iHrithik @yamigautam @rohitroy500 @RonitBoseRoy @RakeshRoshan_N @URautelaForever pic.twitter.com/qR1NMeSzaM
— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) February 4, 2017
So, the 'Kaabil' Team including Hrithik, Yami Gautam, director Sanjay Gupta along with papa Rakesh Roshan (who has produced the venture) will be seen having a gala time. Kapil took to Twitter and shared the pictures from the episode which will be telecast tonight.
'Kaabil' has Hrithik and Yami play a visually challenged couple.
