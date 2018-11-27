हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show: First promo of the popular comedy show unveiled

The first promo of Comedy King Kapil Sharma comeback show on the television show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been unveiled. However, the new promo doesn't feature the host Kapil himself.

The Kapil Sharma Show: First promo of the popular comedy show unveiled

New Delhi: The first promo of Comedy King Kapil Sharma comeback show on the television show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been unveiled. However, the new promo doesn't feature the host Kapil himself.

In the promo, you can see various moments from the lives of television viewers and how the comedy show unites each member of the family.  There is a boss and his employee, a woman and her servant, a dying patient and his nurse and more characters that bond over the show. The video is very unlike the videos of comedy shows that we have seen in the past. While the previously released promos were overly humorous, this one is more relatable and instantly strikes a chord with the viewers.

Kapil, who was already popular for his stand-up comedy acts, became a household name after he made a splash on television with a show titled Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show was one of the most popular programmes on Indian TV.

Later, he returned to TV with a show named The Kapil Sharma Show. But things went awry after his fallout with colleague and friend Sunil Grover. He stepped into film production with Firangi, which saw him essaying the role of a hero. The film which released on December 1, 2017, proved to be a dud at the Box Office.

After about 3 months, Kapil made a comeback of sorts with TV show Family Time With Kapil Sharma. But the show failed to strike a chord with the audience.

