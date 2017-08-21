close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's what happened when Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu

Reportedly, Archana replaced Sidhu for a few episodes due to the ill health of the latter. Sidhu is expected to return to his 'TKSS' chair soon!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:21
The Kapil Sharma Show: Here&#039;s what happened when Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi: Ever since actress Archana Puran Singh took over Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's role in popular television program 'The Kapil Sharma Show', it was being said that things have gone sour between the former cricketer and ace comedian Kapil Sharma. Social media also claimed that Sidhu even issued an ultimatum to Kapil and, as a result, Archana was dropped from further episodes.

But, turns out that all such talks were mere rumours.

According to a Hindustan Times report, originally attributed to Pinkvilla, Kapil clarified, “There is no truth to this news. This has happened before. For example, when we shot for Sairat episode, Sidhu sir was not there, even when Jackie Chan came, we called Raveenaji for the episode. I read this news but the truth is that I haven’t actually spoken to Sidhu sir. The news is absolutely false.”

Kapil Sharma's special 'KBC' shoot with Amitabh Bachchan cancelled
MUST READ
Kapil Sharma's special 'KBC' shoot with Amitabh Bachchan cancelled

Reportedly, Archana replaced Sidhu for a few episodes due to the ill health of the latter. Sidhu is expected to return to his 'TKSS' chair soon!

We wish Navjot Singh Sidhu speedy recovery.

TAGS

The Kapil Sharma ShowKapil SharmaArchana Puran SinghNavjot Singh SidhuTKSS

From Zee News

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu
People

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again
Movies

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case
People

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Judwaa 2&#039; trailer
Movies

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over V...

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in &#039;Modern Family&#039;
Television

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in 'Modern...

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims
People

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims

&#039;Lion King&#039; director reveals shocking truth about Mufasa and Scar
Movies

'Lion King' director reveals shocking truth about...

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali Khan
Movies

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali...

Bruce Willis&#039; `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist
Movies

Bruce Willis' `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video