The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's what happened when Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi: Ever since actress Archana Puran Singh took over Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's role in popular television program 'The Kapil Sharma Show', it was being said that things have gone sour between the former cricketer and ace comedian Kapil Sharma. Social media also claimed that Sidhu even issued an ultimatum to Kapil and, as a result, Archana was dropped from further episodes.

But, turns out that all such talks were mere rumours.

According to a Hindustan Times report, originally attributed to Pinkvilla, Kapil clarified, “There is no truth to this news. This has happened before. For example, when we shot for Sairat episode, Sidhu sir was not there, even when Jackie Chan came, we called Raveenaji for the episode. I read this news but the truth is that I haven’t actually spoken to Sidhu sir. The news is absolutely false.”

Reportedly, Archana replaced Sidhu for a few episodes due to the ill health of the latter. Sidhu is expected to return to his 'TKSS' chair soon!

We wish Navjot Singh Sidhu speedy recovery.