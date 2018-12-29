The Kapil Sharma Show season 2: Twitterati hails the return of 'Comedy King'

New Delhi: One of the most awaited shows of Indian television, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' kick-started its season 2 on December 29. Kapil began the episode in his usual manner and the audience was thrown into a fit of laughter by his statements. The first episode had Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty as guests and it was a treat watching them on the show. The duo promoted their film 'Simmba' which hit the screens today.

Episode one of The Kapil Sharma Show was high on entertainment and looked quite promising. Comedians like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar also did a splendid job and made the audience go ROFL!

After watching the first episode, Twitter is full of wishes for the ace comedian.

Check out some tweets here:

Omggg #TheKapilSharmaShow 1st Episode... Hilarious @KapilSharmaK9 You are Amazingggggggggg Aate Hii Chhah Gayee — Amber Amaal VIP (@AmberSheikhShe1) December 29, 2018

#Chandan : ... Inki Tarah nahi.. Chalta Show Chhodhkar Ghar Me Baith Gaya !!! OH MY GOD !!!!!!

EPIC !!!! @haanjichandan

Yaaaaaarrrrr TheKapilSharmaShow I CAN'T STOP LAUGHING TO IT STILL .... !!!!!!

& That Thullu — Pɾҽɾŋa (@PrernaBisht11) December 29, 2018

#TheKapilSharmaShow is a blast till now!My special smile and laugh reserved only for @KapilSharmaK9 @sumona24 and @haanjichandan for their antics is back. I missed my this smile just as much as I missed u guys. Rock&slay Guyss!!

Also @Krushna_KAS u BRIGHTEN up the show. Love — Prakriti Yadav (@Prakriti_99) December 29, 2018

Nothing can beat u @KapilSharmaK9

I lyk this atmosphere of my home where each member of my family is hooked together for ur show. Seems ltk ages jb ek sath tv daekha ho.. Thank u @SonyTV for giving us back our hero our entertainment love#TheKapilSharmaShow — Shah SAIR Hassan (@ShahSAIR) December 29, 2018

Kapil got married to his ladylove Ginni Chatrath on December 12 this year. The couple got married in a Punjabi wedding at Jalandhar and a day later, they solemnized their wedding as per the Sikh traditions. Kapil has a massive fan-following and his fans are elated to see him tie the knot.

After his wedding, Kapil hosted a wedding reception in Amritsar that had his close friends and family. Popular singer Daler Mehndi performed at the December 14 reception.

On December 24, Kapil and Ginni hosted their second wedding reception in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood biggies.

Here's wishing the comedian all the very best for his future endeavours!