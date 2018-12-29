The Kapil Sharma Show season 2: Twitterati hails the return of 'Comedy King'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Episode one of The Kapil Sharma Show was high on entertainment and looked quite promising

New Delhi: One of the most awaited shows of Indian television, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' kick-started its season 2 on December 29. Kapil began the episode in his usual manner and the audience was thrown into a fit of laughter by his statements. The first episode had Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty as guests and it was a treat watching them on the show. The duo promoted their film 'Simmba' which hit the screens today.

Episode one of The Kapil Sharma Show was high on entertainment and looked quite promising. Comedians like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar also did a splendid job and made the audience go ROFL!

After watching the first episode, Twitter is full of wishes for the ace comedian.

Check out some tweets here:

Kapil got married to his ladylove Ginni Chatrath on December 12 this year. The couple got married in a Punjabi wedding at Jalandhar and a day later, they solemnized their wedding as per the Sikh traditions. Kapil has a massive fan-following and his fans are elated to see him tie the knot.

After his wedding, Kapil hosted a wedding reception in Amritsar that had his close friends and family. Popular singer Daler Mehndi performed at the December 14 reception.

On December 24, Kapil and Ginni hosted their second wedding reception in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood biggies.

Here's wishing the comedian all the very best for his future endeavours!

