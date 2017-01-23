The Kapil Sharma Show: THIS international superstar made the comedian say 'Oh My God'
New Delhi: Well, if we talk about film promotions on TV shows, then 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is one name which supersedes everything else. And, this is the reason why international sensation Jackie Chan will now be making an appearance on ace comedian Kapil Sharma's television program.
The 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' star on Monday made this announcement online by tweeting 'Oh my god .. #jackiechanontkss'.
The 62-year-old martial artist is coming to India to promote his upcoming film 'Kung Fu Yoga'. The movie is a part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India.
The Stanley Tong directorial also stars Indian actors - Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur - in prominent roles.
'Kung Fu Yoga', which is partly shot in India, will showcase some adrenaline-pumping action sequences.
Oh my god .. #jackiechanontkss
— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) 23 January 2017
Excited much?
