There's a lot of story still to tell: Aiden Gillen on 'Game of Thrones'

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 13:28
Image Courtesy: TV Show Still

New York: "Game of Thrones" fans have criticised the ongoing seventh season for being too fast- paced, but actor Aiden Gillen has defended the show saying that a major part of the story is still left to be told.

The 49-year-old actor said irrespective of the speed, the audience will always feel that their favourite show is quickly nearing its end as they have waited a long time to watch the plot unfold, reported New York Times.

"There's a lot of story still to tell. But a lot of this is what people have been waiting to see happen, and people have been hoping for alliances for so long. No matter how you pace it, it's probably going to seem like it's happening pretty fast.

"But the audience has to always feel they're privy to intimate moments. There was a beautiful moment in last night's episode with Daenerys and Jon Snow - it's great to see her show that vulnerability again. Despite the breakneck pace of development, it's important for the makers to take their time with those moments," Gillen, who plays Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, said.

