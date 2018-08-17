हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
naagin 3

This former Bigg Boss winner joins 'Naagin 3' cast

The makers were searching for a male actor to play an important cameo appearance in the series. 

This former Bigg Boss winner joins &#039;Naagin 3&#039; cast

New Delhi: Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Naagin 3' is one of the most popular shows of Indian television. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show has been raking in moolah ever since it premiered in June. For quite some time now, the makers were searching for a male actor to play an important cameo appearance in the series. Looks like a former Bigg Boss winner has made the cut!

As per a Times of India report, Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula will be seen playing a sapera (snake charmer) in 'Naagin 3'. Prince confirmed the news to TOI and said, “Yes, I am soon going to shoot for the show and it's an important cameo. I am not at liberty to divulge much. All I can say is that I am playing a snake-charmer, who is actually a charmer as a person. It's a negative character and I wanted to take it up. After playing the quintessential hero in a daily soap, I wanted to take up a negative character to prove my versatility to my audience. I am an actor and it's the character that's important and not its shade. My job is to act well. I have been a fan of Ranveer Singh. If he can play Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat', why can't I play a negative role?'”

Well, it will surely be interesting to see Prince portray a negative character. He won a lot of hearts when he appeared in Bigg Boss season 9 and his fan-following was evident when he was declared the winner of the show.

On the personal front, Prince is engaged to popular actress Yuvika Chaudhary and the couple keep sharing adorable pictures together on social media.

Tags:
naagin 3Bigg BossPrince Narula in Naagin

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close