This is what 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Monalisa is up to these days
New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who tied the knot in 'Bigg Boss' season 10 house, is now back to work after stepping out of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's controversial reality show. The 34-year-old star recently shared some pictures on her Instagram page where she can be seen all geared up on the sets of her upcoming film.
In online reports are to be believed, she is shooting with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot for a film titled 'Jai Shree Ram'. Check out some interesting glimpses from her shoot:
Even before entering 'Bigg Boss', Monalisa was a huge Bhojpuri superstar. Reportedly, she has appeared in more than 50 movies.
Monalisa made quite a lot of waves inside 'Bigg Boss' house for her sparkling chemistry with commoner Manu Punjabi.
