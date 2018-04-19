Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's prankster stories

Mumbai: Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were very naughty while growing up, and played pranks on people very often.

They shared their own stories in a segment titled 'Lol April' on MTV Beats channel, said a statement from the channel.

"It was really wrong but as a child I had stuck a chewing gum under somebody's seat which further stuck to the person's back. That was quite a naughty prank by me," Tiger said.

To this, Disha added: "When I was a child, new telephones had just come up. My sister and I used to sit together and dial random phone numbers. We would just dial and say, 'Hi, main some mata baat kar rahi hoon'. Basically, we would just take some God's name."