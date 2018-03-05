Trailer of Ekta Kapoor's 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' released

New Delhi: The trailers of Ekta Kapoor's new web series 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' featuring popular TV actors Ronit Roy and Mona Singh in lead roles have released today on Alt Balaji app.

The web series is about a 40-year-old man who finds love outside marriage. Ronit plays the man, who is in love with Mona while actress Gurdip Kohli plays his wife in the show. In Ekta Kapoor's words, it's an urban mature tale of love that gets divided between choices, responsibilities and personal need. The story basically revolves around a 40-something man's mid-life crisis, where he is unable to decide what he really wants in his life.

Watch the trailer here:

When a man in his early 40’s decides to change the course of his life, is it a midlife crisis or a realization of what the heart truly desires?

Watch #KehneKoHumsafarHainTrailer to find out! https://t.co/WnnMFZcHhl#ALTBalajiOriginal @ektaravikapoor #MonaSingh @RonitBoseRoy — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) March 5, 2018

The show brings Ronit Roy and Mona Singh together for the first tomorrow for the first time. However, both of them have been Balaji's most sought-after actors. Ronit Roy rose to fame with Ekta's 'Kasautti Zindagi Kay' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', while Mona became a popular household name with 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi'.

Not many of us would know that 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is the brainchild of veteran actress Neena Gupta and directed by Anil V Kumar. Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is popularly known as Nirahua, who became popular after appearing in Bigg Boss, has also been roped in for the show. Speaking about his association with ALTBalaji and his digital debut, he had said, “I am very happy to be associated with ALTBalaji for my digital debut.

The star cast also includes television actress Pooja Banerjee, who was last seen in 'Chandra Nandini'. In the show, Pooja plays the role of Ronit's daughter.